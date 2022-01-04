Detectives attached to the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested three suspects over alleged attempt to hypnotise and use a 13 year-old girl for ritual purposes in Abadigbene community of Sagbama local government area of the State.

The arrest was made possible with the collaboration of youths of Sagbama community.

The three suspects are Emomotimi Magbisa ‘m’ 15 year-old, Perebi Aweke ‘m’ 15 year-old and Eke Prince ‘m’ 15 year-old, all natives of Abadigbene community.

It was gathered that the suspects allegedly accosted one Endeley Comfort ‘f’ 13 year-old, hypnotised her to follow them to the apartment of Emomotimi Magbisa in Sagbama, cut her finger and sprinkled blood on a mirror for ritual purposes.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the arrest in a statement, stated that, “Vigilant youths noticed the suspicious movements of the suspects and raised alarm. The suspects were subsequently arrested and some substance suspected to be charms were recovered from them. The suspects have confessed to the crime.

“The victim was rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention. The suspects have been transferred to the Anti-kidnapping unit for discreet Investigation.”

The statement added that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo, commended the efforts of the community youths for vigilance in the community.

