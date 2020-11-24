Bayelsa Queens FC have emerged champions of the 2020 Flying Officer’s pre-season Cup tournament.

The Yenegoa-based ladies defeated Nasarawa Amazons 1-0 in the final to clinch their first pre-season tournament title.

The eight-team tournament was organised by Paul Edeh in the honour of the first-ever female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile, who died recently in an accident, at the age of 25.

To reach the final, Bayelsa Queens finished as runners-up in Group B with five points before squeezing past former champions Edo Queens in their semi-final match.

Nasarawa Amazons, on their own part, were Group B winners with seven points to advance before edging past Naija Ratels 5-4 on penalties in semifinal match.

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode declared the final game open while Mrs Arotile, the mother of late Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile performed the ceremonial kick of the final game.

Another major highlight of the final day hostilities was the observance of a minute silence in honour of the late Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile and a beautiful art painting of the flying officer which was set to go round the country for a one million thumbprints according to the president of Naija Ratel.

In the third-place match played earlier, Edo Queens defeated Naija Ratel 4-3 on penalty to finish third.

The winners, first and second runners received N500, 000, N300,000 and N200, 000 respectively.