Bayelsa Queens defender Edet Glory says the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa pitch is the best she and her team has played on this season in the ongoing Nigeria Women Football League ,NWPL.

Leadership gathered that the football pitch was constructed by Lagos based Cabo Construction Company (CCC) and has received several accolades from visiting teams both in the Nigeria National League and the Nigeria Women Football League.

Speaking shortly after her team 2-0 victory over NWFL title contenders Fc Robo,Glory said the Samson Siasia is the best pitch she has played in this season in the league.

She noted that since the team returned to the their fortress, the quality of the game has improved compare to the first round where the Nembe City Stadium was adopted as their home ground.

Glory lamented that the continuous approval of bad pitches was capable of reducing the quality of play,pointing out that bad pitches have not enabled players to display their talents.

The former Confluence Queens star urged other state governors in the country to emulate Bayelsa State government by providing good playing turf their teams.

She thanked the Bayelsa State government for the rehabilitation work done at the Samson Siasia Stadium, describing the turf as the best in the Nigeria Women Football League so far.