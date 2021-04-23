By Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

The Management of Bayelsa Queens has suspended indefinitely the team Technical Adviser, Moses Aduku and his assistant Kingdom Ogbodan with immediate effect due to gross misconduct and insubordination.

The Chairman Robin Aprela in a statement released to newsmen after the matchday-three at the ongoing Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Super Six in Ijebu-Ode where Bayelsa Queens lost woefully to Rivers Angels by 4-0 said that the attitude and high-handedness of Moses Aduku have had it’s a negative impact on the team, hence the indefinite suspension.

Aprela, also noted that the free hand given to the technical Adviser to double as team manager before the emergence of the newly constituted Board of Bayelsa Queens has made him think too highly of himself and has polarised the camp.

The technical Adviser was accused of fielding a weakened side in the match against Rivers Angels where the two recognised central defenders were dropped without any injury and also the inclusion of the third-choice goalkeeper who has not played a single match so far this season.

Moses Aduku was also accused of not working with his assistant as well as not taking administrative suggestions from the chairman.

The management has however placed Ebiere Okoh and Izuogha Akren as interim coach and assistant for the rest of the season.

Aprela also apologized to the Bayelsa State government and the teeming supporters of the team for the below-par performance of the team and promise to reposition the team ahead of next season.