The Bayelsa State government has raised an alarm over alleged plot by some politicians outside the state to engage in campaign of calumny and orchestrated attempt to rubbish the achievements of Governor Douye Diri in the last two years.

According to the Bayelsa Government, through its commissioner of Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Ayiba Duba alleged that those involved in the plot are already recruiting political analyst under pseudo names to make spurious claims about the programmes, projects and policies of the present and administration without providing any shred of evidence and also demonstrated a sick mind of a desperate politician who seeks to set a selfish political agenda by attempting to destroy reality and tarnish the good name of the Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri

The Bayelsa Information Commissioner, Hon. Ayiba Duba , in a statement issued via electronic media and made available to leadership yesterday, stated that the government has uncovered an orchestrated plot by some political actors for coordinated media attack on government by sowing seeds of lies with expectation of harvesting some political fortunes as the 2023 elections draw near.

According to the statement, “We also learnt on good authority that some media practitioners in search of gratification have been bought into the plot. Recent development in the media space aptly lend further credence to the plot. Ayagbene-Owei is therefore a

smokescreen. We have reasons to believe that Ayagbene-Owei is not working alone. Hence this communication”.

