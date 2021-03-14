ADVERTISEMENT

BY OSA OKHOMINA, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government has declared its readiness to partner with sponsors to make the annual Principal Cup football competition among secondary school students in the state bigger and better.

The state’s commissioner for education, Hon. Gentle Emelah, made this known at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex after witnessing the finals of the 2021 Principal Cup competition where Belary School defeated Bishop Dimeari Grammar School by one goal to clinch the trophy.

Hon. Emela expressed confidence that by the next edition there would be a larger participation while calling on schools in the state to take sports more seriously as a tool to occupy the minds of the young ones and take their minds off social vices

Emelah also assured the organizers of the Principal Cup competition that he was in talks with his sports counterpart to chart ways to bring up sports competitions to schools around the state with a view of starting with the model schools and further spreading to other schools.

Earlier during a call on the education commissioner, the organizers of the competition and coordinator of the National Schools Sports Festival, Mr Godwin Adabbo, said the Principal’s Cup competition had been on in the state since March 8, 2021.

The Principals cup is a competition for Secondary school students in the State.