Former governor of Bayelsa State and the senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District Seriake Dickson has scored Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, high.

He said the state is in safe hands with them in terms of good governance.

Dickson said despite the doubt cast on his choice by some chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the state and national levels, his insistence that he prayerfully selected the pair of Diri and Ewhrudjakpo has been validated.

In a statement he issued on his visits to some communities and towns in Sagbama/Ekeremor local government area during the Yuletide, Dickson said Bayelsa was in safe hands under Governor Diri, and Ewhrudjakpo.

He appreciated God for vindicating him and restoring the stolen mandate of the PDP.

Dickson said, “It is now clear to even those who doubted me when I said I prayerfully selected the pair of Senator Diri and Senator Ewhrudjakpo that I made the right choice. I would have been carrying a heavy moral burden, if I had decided otherwise. I know the number of people who called, spoke, advised and fought me, saying Kolokuma has no vote. And I replied to them saying are they not part of this state? The local government of Major Isaac Boro and others who had served our people?

“If I had taken the easy way out, though the fight would have been easier, but I would have been left with some moral burden. I would have been querying myself, oh! you didn’t give the governorship to these people, when will they have it? Was at the head of the whole thing but as I told people at Sampou, we should always thank God because even the small strength, intellect and indeed everything came from God,” he said.

