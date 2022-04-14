The Secetary to the Bayelsa State Government, Rt. Hon. Kombowei Benson, and the Chief of Staff to the State governor, Chief Benson Agadaga, have resigned their appointments to join the race for the Senatorial seats of Bayelsa Central and East respectively.

Also, Commissioner for Education, Hon. Gentle Emela; Commissioner for Transport, Gloria Ekioteine, and two others have resigned their positions to contest the 2023 elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Commissioners have procured the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Federal House of Representatives and State House of Assembly seats respectively.

At the last count, over 50 aspirants have procured their forms.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP gathered on Wednesday that the resignation of the Bayelsa SSG and many other aides of Governor Douye Diri was facilitated by the emergence of a list of contestants approved by a meeting of PDP Caucus and Elders presided over by Governor Diri.

Sources also confirmed to LEADERSHIP that those cleared by the party caucus are expected to resign and formally join the race as required by the new Electoral Act, which stated that they should resign 30 days before the party primaries.