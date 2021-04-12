BY OSA OKHOMINA, Yenagoa

Traditional Rulers in Bayelsa State have expressed concern over the rising cases of cult related violence and killings in some communities and local government areas of the state, alleging that politicians are responsible for the violence.

According to the traditional rulers, though those involved are known and the youths being used to perpetrate the violence are from the communities, the near relegation of traditional rulers and political godfatherism have made the cultists more powerful in the communities.

The Ibenanaowei of Oyiakiri Kingdom, King Joshua Igbagara, the paramount ruler of Okugbe-Isoko Kingdom, King Frank Okurakpo, the Amananaowei of Ofoni, Chief Onakpohor Auditor and the Amananaowei of Toru-Orua, Chief Tounaregha Felagha, in their submission during a meeting with the state deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, thanked government for initiating the meeting and pledged commitment to the fight against criminal activities.

They however identified political godfathers as major factor encouraging cultism and called on government to caution its officials as well as increase the welfare package of traditional rulers to enable them play their roles effectively.

Earlier, the state deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, described the meeting with traditional rulers from Sagbama as part of efforts to scale up security in the state.

He urged royal fathers to choose willing and able members of their communities to be part of the vigilante group, whose mandate includes combing the forests and reporting illegal camps to law enforcement agencies.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo stressed the need for Bayelsans to learn from happenings in other parts of the country and cooperate with government by intensifying their efforts at monitoring as well as volunteering useful information to duly constituted authorities.

He directed local government chairmen to hold monthly meetings with traditional rulers, noting that it would contribute to peace and stability in rural communities and the state in general.