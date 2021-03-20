ADVERTISEMENT

Former Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery has hinted he could return to the Bundesliga at the end of the season.

Ribery joined Fiorentina two years ago and his contract with the Tuscans expired at the end of the season.

There have been rumours concerning a possible return to Germany or a move to Monza.

However, Ribery’s priority is to return to the Bundesliga, where Eintracht Frankfurt have shown interest in him.

Ribery’s fitness and salary could represent obstacles to the deal.

“At the moment I only think about Fiorentina, I’m important for the team,” he told German media outfit Bild.

“But I don’t rule out a return to the Bundesliga when I’m finished here.”

During his time Ribery played a key role as Bayern won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League in the 2012/2013 season.