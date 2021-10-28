Bayern Munich suffered their biggest defeat since 1978 as they were thrashed 5-0 at Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Cup second round.

Gladbach led 1-0 after two minutes and 3-0 by the 21st minute.

Kouadio Kone slotted home his first goal for the club before Ramy Bensebaini swept home Jonas Hofmann’s cross and then netted a penalty.

Breel Embolo took advantage of a defensive mistake for the fourth and then his second from Luca Netz’s pass.

Gladbach scored with five of their six shots on target – with Bayern Munich having more possession and more efforts than the hosts without scoring.

It was only the second defeat Bayern, who named a first-choice team, have suffered under Julian Nagelsmann and ended a run of scoring in 85 consecutive games.

Nagelsmann was at home self-isolating, having tested positive for Covid-19.

Their record defeat remains a 7-0 home loss to Schalke in the Bundesliga back in 1976 – but this is their biggest defeat in a competition they have won a record 20 times.

Adi Hutter’s Gladbach, who have lost four of their past eight games, are in the bottom half of the Bundesliga.