The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has commended the federal and Kano State governments for procuring vaccines to protect the people against COVID-19 infection.

He also commended the state task force on COVID-19 and development partners who have been providing support to ensure that Kano achieves herd immunity.

Bayero spoke at his palace during a visit by UNICEF officials yesterday.

He said; “The harmattan season is fast approaching, during this time there is increased prevalence of influenza and catarrh. I encourage all the good people of Kano State to get vaccinated as soon as possible in order to avoid further complications by contraction of the COVID 19 virus.

“Even after being vaccinated, our people are enjoined to continue observing prevention measures such as correctly wearing a face mask, washing hands frequently, ensuring social distancing and avoiding large gatherings except for prayers. COVID-19 is real and many of our people have died of it. That is why we must do all we can to prevent its further spread. For the avoidance of doubt, I have been fully vaccinated.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to all families to ensure that pregnant women register for ante-natal care in the nearest facility and receive iron, folic acid supplements and continue going there and give birth there to ensure that the birth of all children are registered and to ensure that children are put to breast immediately after birth.

“As it is enjoined in the Holy Quran, mothers are to breastfeed their babies for a period of at least two years,” he said.