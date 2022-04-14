Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has laid the foundation of a multi-million naira project “Bankers Hall” at the School of Management Studies, Kano State Polytechnic, sponsored by the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN). He described the gesture as commendable.

He said the banks are dependable tools in shaping the economy of most nations hence the need for them to devise means of rescuing the poor at all times.

Bayero made the observation during the ground breaking ceremony of the CIBN’s ‘Bankers Hall’ being the institute’s legacy project bequeathed to Kano State Polytechnic, for the benefit of Banking and Finance students.

The emir described the efforts of the CIBN in providing 160 seats in the college as commendable especially if one is to look at the desperate need for such facilities for proper teaching and learning.

He also enjoined the Banking and Finance students of the college in whose name the edifice is going to be constructed to make good use of the facilities provided and safeguard it for others coming after them to also benefit.

He told them to consider themselves lucky because whenever they are on their way to the school, they normally pass so many young men and women loitering about the streets without school and thus should be grateful to be part of the education system.

Speaking earlier the national president of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Dr Bayo Olubgemi said the banking industry still remains as one of the major ingredients of national development and source of employment to many Nigerians.

The CIBN president said the aim and objective of building the Bankers Hall is to encourage teaching and learning under a conducive environment.

He said the institute which is 59 years old has made tremendous impact on teaching and learning among Nigerian graduates.

Olubgemi said today the CIBN is working closely with TETFund to help in building a smart house for the Kano State Banking and Finance students to conduct researches on topical banking issues.

He said the CIBN would later provide a free WIFI internet service for the students to use their phones and laptops seamlessly.

He thanked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the collaborative posture it has exhibited in making most of the institute’s programmes a reality.

The rector, Kano State Polytechnic Dr Kabir Bello Dungurawa said the management was amazed with the receipt of a letter from the CIBN showing interest to construct a Bankers Hall at the school.

Dungurawa said the objective of the project was to among others institutionalise banking related legacy project in the institution as well as expose the students to a composed environment that reflects the standard of the industry they are being groomed for.