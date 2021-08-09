Nigeria National League side, Bayelsa United beat Nasarawa United 4-3 on penalties to win the Aiteo Cup for the first time.

The keenly contested final at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Sunday ended in a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Inikurogha Okardi gave Baylesa United the lead in the 19th minute.

Chinedu Ohanachom however equalised for Nasarawa United within seconds.

Emo James scored the second goal for Bayelsa United, while Aliyu Abdullahi netted Nasarawa United’s second of the evening.

Both teams failed to register a goal after the break.

Bayelsa United are now the second team from the second tier to win the FA Cup after the defunct Dolphins Football Club of Port Harcourt claimed the title in 2011.

They will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

In the women’s final, Bayelsa Queens defeated Robo Queens 4-2 to be crowned winners of the 2021 Aiteo Cup.