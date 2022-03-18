President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Mr.Igoche Mark, has condoled with the players’ representative on the NBBF board, Mr Stanely Gumut, over the demise of his father, late elder Abraham Useni Gumut.

The NBBF boss in a telephone conversation with Gumut, prayed God to accept the soul of the departed, and also the fortitude for the family to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Mark, who was deeply saddened by the news, said that elder Gumut was an inspiration to many during his lifetime.

The late Elder Gumut passed away on March 14, 2022 after a brief illness. He was aged 70.

