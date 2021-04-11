ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Mike Edwards will today lead Rivers State to compete for medals at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Edo State capital, Benin City.

The Pepper Dem ex-housemate will be out to battle other strong contenders in the men’s high jump event for Team Rivers in his bid to defend the title won during the 2018 edition in Abuja.

Recall that Edwards represented Delta State in Abuja but due to the reduction in numbers of athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to make Team Delta contingent, hence his decision to compete for Rivers State.

Meanwhile, Stella Kingsley Peters of Team Rivers won three gold medals in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event.

Stella snatched 74kg, clean and jerk 105kg and a record in 49kg to pick the three gold medals. Stella had at the last National Sports Festival in 2018 finished fourth in the same category.

She thanked her coach for the support and God for the victory.

“At the beginning, it was not easy, I had to work very hard for it with the support of my coach Ojadi and Uche for advising me and encouraging me. I also thank God for giving me the medals, may His name be praised,” she said.