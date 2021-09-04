The father of Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate, Angel, has reacted to fellow housemate, Boma’s verbal exchange with his daughter, saying Angel will never be intimated by bullies.

He also thanked supporters of Angel for condemning Boma’s attitude and denigrating of a female housemate.

Boma on Thursday in a heated exchange of words, told Angel that participating in the BBNaija reality TV show will be her biggest achievement in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was after accusing Angel of being a kiss and tell, and hurled insults at Angel and her family members.

In response, enraged Angel told Boma that she will surely make it after the show, telling him that she will show him ‘pepper.’

She said, “You say that this will be my biggest achievement? I’ve not shown you anything, Boma. I will show you pepper. Boma, you are crazy. Are you mad? Don’t ever in your life say that to me.”

Both housemates were held from attacking each other in a fight.

Angel’s father in a visual uploaded on his instagram page, @meyagy on Friday, stated that nobody has the right to dictate another person’s life.

He said, “I want to use this medium to say a big thank you to all of you for the support that you’ve given our queen, especially in the last 48 hours. The love has been amazing!

“Nobody has the right to dictate how far you go in life, but you. Bullies are usually cowards with inferiority complex. Stand up to them and they’d shrink! Angel will never, I repeat, never be intimidated.”

The 35 year-old Boma had been a subject of discussion in the social media for his sexual relationship with Tega, another housemate who is married, as visuals of them romancing under the duvet and afterwards kissing, attracted mixed comments from the viewers.

Many felt Tega’s conduct was unbecoming being a married woman in the Big Brother house, and blamed both housemastes for their conducts.

However, Tega’s husband in his reaction online had backed up his wife ans supported her stance to be in the House, also disclosing that their marriage was not perfect as he had been unfaithful to her in the past.