The most watched reality show in Africa, the Big Brother Naija season 6 began officially on Saturday evening with 10 male housemates unveiled.

The female contestants will be announced on Sunday.

Anchored for the umpteenth time by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who announced the new housemates one by one at the opening ceremony, the reality show tagged ‘Shine Ya Eye’ ushered Boma, Okusaga, Yousef Garba and Pere.

Others are Whitemoney, Yerins, White Paul, Niyi, Cross and Emmanuel.

Music artiste, Ladipoe entertained the audience at the opening ceremony.

Boma, a 34-year-old footballer turned ‘mixologist’ who is also into modelling was the first to enter the house.

Okusaga, a 28-year-old engineer who hails from Lagos State became the second housemate to enter the house.

Yousef Garba, a 29-year-old teacher, model, who loves looking good for the camera is the third housemate to be introduced.

Pere, is a 30 year-old actor and a real-estate agent dripped into the show bearing ‘violence and ‘spontaneity’ as well as ‘adventure’.

Niyi is a former basketballer from Oyo State who’s married with a kid. He also runs a fantasy game platform and event business for Cape Town, South Africa, while Yerins is a medical doctor.

Whitemoney is a businessman from the South-Eastern part of the country.

Sammie is a student from Kaduna while the two others are Cross and Emmanuel.

Also, the organisers have announced that there would be no SMS voting this season as fans will have to vote via the web and on MyDStv and MYGOtv apps.

For the first time, viewers in the United Kingdom will enjoy the show live on the African online streaming service, Showmax.

The winner will go home with N90m (£158,000) grand prize.