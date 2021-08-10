Big Brother Naija 6 housemates, Angel and Sammie, had a serious quarrel Monday night over her ‘truth or dare’ kiss with new entrant, KayVee, on the same night that he came into the house.

Sammie fancies and likes Angel, believing a ‘situationship’ has come out of their rapport in the house, but Angel had expressed to other housemates that she was not sexually attracted to Sammie and she only likes him mentally.

Angel had flirted with other housemates in the house making Sammie to grow jealous.

Things took a different dimension on Sunday when Angel decided to kiss KayVee during their game night.

This did not go down well with Sammie who felt disrespected by Angel’s action.

He spoke about this to his friends, Boma, WhiteMoney and others.

An unhappy Sammie said that he has always held Angel in high esteem until he saw her touch KayVee’s private part during the truth or dare.

”I should be jealous, of course. She touched somebody. You don’t even know this guy from nowhere. He only came in yesterday. She should have touched Saga or Boma.

“Was I angry that she kissed Boma? No, I was not angry. You just met this n*gga and you gave him the impression that ‘I want you’.”

Things took a dramatic turn in the night when Angel overheard him slut-shaming her over her action.

She confronted him and an argument ensued between them.

An angry Angel belowed that she was not in a relationship with him and was free to “kiss whoever she wants to kiss”.

“Go for your ideal woman. You have been slut-shaming me. I heard you.”

In response, Sammie blurted “Very confused human being.”

Angel immediately fired back “I am not confused. I know what I want and it is definitely not you. It is not you. You literally slut-shamed me.”

Sammie responding, described Angel as “My girl” to other housemates.

Obviously piqued by his statement, Angel faced him squarely again “I am not your girl. We didn’t put a label on it. Stop calling me your girl.”

Angel said Sammie had been chasing her and he responded that, “I am no longer chasing you.”

Sammie was later heard telling some of the male housemates that “I was jealous. She has a nice bum, nice breasts. I shouldn’t be jealous?”

In a separate incident, Angel also had a discussion with Cross and Yousef where she stated that she can be with anyone she wants to be with.

“I am not with you. I can do what I want. You can’t come outside and be like oh fk big brother too. If I want to fk big brother I am going to.”

Many viewers had thought their ‘situationship’ would result to a relationship in the house but the opposite seems to be happening.

This likeness may have changed to animosity over the new developments in the House.