The Big Brother Naija Season 6 tagged ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ has kicked off with the first eviction likely to hold on Sunday, August 1.

Eleven female housemates were unveiled on Sunday to complement the 11 male housemates who were earlier unveiled to the viewers on Saturday.

Before now the most watched reality show in Africa unveiled only 20 housemates – 10 men and 10 ladies.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that there are two fake housemates and the housemates are to find out who are the odd two housemates in the course of the week.

Big Brother revealed that there are two wild cards who are the fake housemates and the 20 housemates were tasked to identify them for the two to leave the House on Sunday.

If the housemates discover them, the wild cards are instantly evicted at next weekend’s live show. If they don’t, the cards get to play for the money alongside the 20 housemates.

The wild cards will be revealed to viewers in a special diary session on Thursday.

Earlier, the boys made good on their promise to prank the their women on arrival to the House.

Here are the female housemates that made it into the house:

Angel – She was the first lady to enter the house. Angel says she is dorned with 11 tattoos and ready to battle for the top prize. She says that what you give is what you get.

Peace – She is the 13th Housemate to enter Biggie’s House. She has a simple strategy for #BBNaija; have fun, stay in the game and win in the end.

Jackie B – Jackie B is the 14th Housemate to enter #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye. Her strategy is to stay 10 steps ahead of her fellow Housemates.

Tega – Housemate number 15 to enter the #BBNaija House is Tega. She says she has found the perfect balance between being calm and being hot-headed.

ARIN – Arin joins this year’s #BBNaija as the 16th Housemate. This boss babe is an economist who says she is spice and doesn’t need to do anything extra.

Maria – Maria joins #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye as the 17th Housemate. Air hostess-turned-realtor plans to spice things up by making all the boys fall in love with her.

Liquorose – #BBNaija Housemate number 18 is Liquorose. She’s a content creator who admits she can be dramatic without realising it.

Beatrice – The 19th Housemate to enter #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye is Beatrice. You will not catch this model fighting for food, a man or what rightfully belongs to her.

30-year-old Princess joins as the next housemate. The housemate is a taxi driver.

Saskay and Nini are the final housemates to join the show rounding up this season’s housemates to 22.

The winner of the BBNaija season 6 edition will walk away with a whopping 90 million Naira worth of prizes, which includes a cash prize of N30m, cash in Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy of Patricia, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of RevolutionPlus Property, and a top of the range SUV from Nigeria’s automaker, Innoson Motors and a trip for two packaged by Travelbeta.