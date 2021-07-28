Two housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 6, Tega and Whitemoney, have complained of wastage of food by their fellow housemates in the House on their 4th day.

Tega, referring to the housemates said, “If it’s your house, you will not do this kind of thing. Seriously, you will not do it.

“See the one that is more painful here. All these days, I’ve been managing this place. I don’t find it funny seriously. I’m pained.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, Whitemoney said he had to make do with leftovers of the food in order to avoid the excess wastage of food.

He said, “The day before yesterday, I ate everybody’s leftover bread. See everything, half-half bread. These are things that normally you won’t do in your house.”

Another housemate, Liquorose joined in the conversation and suggested that they address the issue among the whole housemates.

Meanwhile, some viewers of the reality TV show have taken to Twitter to comment on Whitemoney’s love for food in the House.

@rejesay tweeted, “Biggie please let them lose their task. I want to see how they will survive with no food, especially Whitemoney.”

Quoting Whitemoney, @mcjackbeeh said, “White money: if them like make dem continue to dey waste food till we lose our wager, everyone go open mouth collect AC and dilute am with water!”

“Whitemoney will finish Biggie’s food,” @black_jedd tweeted.

@oluwashindara94 wrote, “White money and food is 5&6.”