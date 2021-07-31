Housemates of the Big Brother Naija Season 6, have received their first reward in form of currencies referred to as ‘Abeg Naira’.

Biggie had organised an impromptu task for the collection of the reward at the Big Brother arena, saying, “It is time for you to be awarded your first Abeg Naira for the season. Subsequently, Abeg Naira will come in different and likely simpler means.”

In the middle of the arena, 23 stools were arranged with an envelope on each. Biggie explained that each envelope contains a certain amount of Abeg Naira, which differs from another.

“This means some housemates will be richer than others,” Biggie said.

In the game of luck, 22 housemates were asked to stand behind each of the stools while the 23rd envelope was said to be special.

According to Biggie, the Abeg Naira is a welcome gift to the housemates and by next week, the contestants will use their earned currency to get admitted into the gym and weekend parties.

For the 23rd envelope, Biggie said the housemates will decide on who gets it. The housemates were given till Friday night to decide on the most deserving housemate through any means they wish.

Biggie also noted that the Head of House, Peace, and her deputy, Yousef, are not eligible to compete for the 23rd envelope.