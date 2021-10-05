Winner of Big Brother Naija season 6 reality TV show, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as White Money, has said that he didn’t expect to emerge as the winner of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition.

Speaking at an event held in his honour in Lagos on Monday, White Money disclosed that being the least uneducated in the house put him at a disadvantaged position to win the grand prize.

White Money

“I was surprised everyone was learned and I’m the only illiterate. I saw Liquorrose as my strongest competitor in the house, she had her ‘A’ game and was never distracted,”he said.

He acknowledged that the high point for him while in the BB Naija House, was winning the EvolutionPlus Task and becoming the Lipton influencer.

On who will accompany him to the Dubai trip, he said “I’m going with Niyi the married man to the Dubai trip, Bromance.”

As the winner of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, White Money has been presented with a N30million cash prize, and also entitled to Funded Abeg Digital Wallet, and Bitcoins from Patricia, an apartment from Revolution Plus Properties, and more.