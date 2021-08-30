Big Brother Naija housemates, Jackie B and JayPaul have emerged as the joint Head of House for the week in the ongoing ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition of the reality TV show after winning the HoH challenge.

The duo will lead the other 15 housemates through tasks, challenges and activities in week six which promises to be more interesting as the show climaxes and more housemates are evicted.

Jackie B and JayPaul, thus have been granted automatica immunity against possible eviction during the next live eviction night on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, the remaining 15 housemates have been put up for possible eviction.

This was announced by Big Brother after Jackie B and JayPaul won the HoH challenge within the shortest time.

The housemates were given two minutes and thirty seconds to complete the different stages of the HoH challenge.

A twist was introduced for the week following an announcement that any male and female housemate who finish the challenge at the shortest time would become the joint Head of House.

While Jackie B ended her game at 1:09, Jaypaul finished at 1:12, thereby emerging as the joint HoH for the week.

On the other hand, the other 15 housemates are up for possible eviction this week and desperately need the votes of fans to keep them in the house.

Big Brother also changed the challenge to explore additional options other than the usual dice game.

The challenge was divided into various sessions that involved eggs eating, concoctions drinking and going through slippery passages to find keys.

Liquorose, the immediate-past last Head of House, became the first nominated housemate this week as she was exempted from playing the game.

Pere was also barred from playing the HoH game due to the strike he had last week for microphone infringement.

With Jackie B and Jaypaul’s win, the duo will share the exclusive HoH lounge this week.