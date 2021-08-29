The trio of Jumoke (JMK), Sammie and Maria, have been sent packing from the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ editon of the BBNaija reality TV show during the live eviction show on Sunday night after garnering the lowest votes for the week.

On Monday, Biggie had invited the housemates into the diary room to each nominate two of their fellow housemates for possible eviction.

At the end of the exercise, Biggie announced the JMK, Sammi and Maria alongside Pere, Queen, and Peace as housemates up for possible eviction.

But shortly after, Biggie asked Liquorose, the head of house (HoH), to replace one of the nominated housemates with another person not up for eviction, using her veto power.

Liquorose thereafter replaced Peace with Cross, meaning the latter, Pere, Queen, Sammie, JMK, and Maria made the final cut of housemates nominated for possible eviction.

This makes it the third eviction since the sixth edition of the reality TV show started on July 24, 2021.

Recall that the first live eviction show saw the exit of Yerins, Niyi, and Beatrice from the house while Arin and Princess were also sent packing from the show during the second eviction show.

LEADERAHIP reports that a grand prize of N90 million, which is the highest in the show’s history, will be handed out to the ultimate winner.

The sum of N30 million will be the cash prize while N60 million will cover travel and other gifts.

JMK was the first housemate to be evicted this Sunday night, followed by Sammie and subsequently Maria, who was the immediate-past Head of House.