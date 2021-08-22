The present Head of House in the Big Brother Naija reality show, Maria, has put six housemates including Pere and Angel for a fake eviction this Sunday night as instructed by Big Brother.

This is part of the script Maria was meant to follow to make her fellow housemates believe that she can evict at least two of them this Sunday.

The HoH was instructed earlier to announce to the housemates that Biggie had given her the power to evict two of her housemates though there would be no eviction, she was to convince her fellow housemates that there would be one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biggie had told Maria that not being able to play the script smartly enough would land her in trouble in the game.

Consequently, Big Brother on Sunday afternoon called the housemates into the lounge and Maria announced the names of the housemates to be falsely evicted.

She named: Pere, Angel, Yousef, Emmanuel, JMK and Jaypaul.

Meanwhile, in reality, most of the housemates want a former US Marine officer, Pere, evicted from the House.

In a secret diary session shown by Showmax on Saturday, nine of the housemates nominated Pere for eviction.

Organisers of the show on Saturday released a secret diary session showing the nominations on Showmax.

When asked who they will evict if they had Maria’s HoH power, most of the housemates mentioned Pere.

According to them, Pere is manipulative and always instigating crisis.

Below is how housemates nominated:

WhiteMoney – Pere

Angel – Pere

Emmanuel – Pere

Jaypaul – Pere

Cross – Pere

Nini – Pere

Sammie – Pere

Queen – Pere

JMK – Pere

Pere, however, nominated Whitemoney whom he had a disagreement with for eviction.