Another prank will be played in the Big Brother House season 6 this Tuesday similar to the House prank Big Brother played last week on the housemates.

This Tuesday, one of the Housemates, Nini, is going to become the main character of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ theme of the Season.

Recall her ‘boyfriend’ Saga had to carry out his Task of ignoring her and but he failed dismally by revealing the secret. Now the task shifted to Nini.

During Nini’s Diary Session on Tuesday, Biggie requested her to be instrumental in a prank that will possibly be one of the biggest House tremors of the Season.

Big Brother tasked Nini to take on the prank of disappearing from the house for 24 hours starting from about midnight. Nini will be guided to the secret door by the Games lounge, and she is going to wait there until the House is asleep.

Nini will be led to a room where she’s expected to spend the next 24 hours. While in the white room, she will have access to the happenings in the house via a TV monitor while her fellow #BBNaija Housemates wonder where she is.