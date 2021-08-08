Moment after Yerins got evicted in the House during the BBNaija 6 eviction night show, it was the turn of Niyi and Beatrice to get evicted respectively in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition of Big Brother Naija 6.

The eviction of the three housemates may have added the surprise factor to the ongoing reality TV show.

Niyi was the married man in the House while Beatrice is beginning to catch her cruise in the house on Day 15 of the Big Brother House before her eviction this Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that five housemates were up for eviction including Whitemoney, Beatrice, Yerins, Niyi, and Yousef.

According to Biggie, two of the contestants would be out of the show during the eviction show tonight but it turned out to be three housemates who were evicted.