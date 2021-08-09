Pere has emerged as the third Head of House (HoH) in week 3 of Big Brother Naija Season 6 edition.

This was announced by Biggie after the Head of House challenge was completed.

Pere Egbi takes over from Boma Akpore who was the previous HoH in the second week.

By virtue of being HoH, he is automatically immuned from the from possible eviction.

Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice on Sunday were the first set of housemates to be evicted from the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition of the reality show.

Also, the organisers surprised viewers by bringing in four new housemates into the house on Sunday two weeks after the commencement of the show. They are Michael, Kayvee, JMK, and Queen.

Meanwhile, during the HoH contest on Monday, the new four housemates were not allowed to participate, automatically making them safe from possible eviction this week.