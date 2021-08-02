Big Brother Naija season six housemate, Pere has declared his love for Maria.

He disclosed that if he didn’t date Maria, he would not have a relationship with any other housemate.

Pere said this on Monday in a conversation with his fellow housemate, Boma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pere, who was once in the US Marines, bonded with Maria after both found out that they were the wild cards in the House.

The duo also have exclusive nomination powers this week because the 20 housemates failed to make the right guess on the wild cards earlier on Sunday.

”I like Maria, she is the only girl I want to have anything with in this house and outside.

”I will not have anything with anyone if it’s not her. Maria is cool and I really like her aside from the whole wild card thing, she is really cool,” Pere said.

The Big Brother Naija Reality TV show gets more interesting with the emergence of a new Head of House, Boma, while Whitemoney, Yerins, Beatrice, Yousef, Niyi are nominated for eviction in the next live eviction show.