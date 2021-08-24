Six Big Brother Naija housemates in the Shine Ya Eye edition namely Pere, Queen, Sammie, JMK, Maria and Cross are up for possible eviction during live eviction show on Sunday.

They were nominated by their fellow housemates at the weekly nominations held on Monday evening.

Pere had the most nominations, with 10 people wanting him evicted.

Peace and Queen are the second most nominated with five votes each.

The trio of JMK, Sammie and Maria had three votes each.

However, the new Head of House, Liquorose, used her veto power to save Peace by replacing her with Cross.

Below shows how the housemates voted:

Queen: Pere, Peace

Michael: Angel, JMK

Cross: Pere, Sammie

Liquorose: Cross, Peace

JayPaul: Pere, Maria

Emmanuel: Peace, Pere

Tega: Saga, Peace

Nini: Sammie, JMK

Saskay: Boma, Pere

Boma: JMK, Pere

Saga: Sammie, Queen

WhiteMoney: Pere, Peace

Angel: Queen, Michael

Yousef: JayPaul, Queen

Peace: Queen, Emmanuel

Sammie: Pere, Maria

Jackie B: Pere, Angel

Pere: Michael, JayPaul

JMK: Pere, Maria

Maria: Queen, WhiteMoney