Six Big Brother Naija housemates in the Shine Ya Eye edition namely Pere, Queen, Sammie, JMK, Maria and Cross are up for possible eviction during live eviction show on Sunday.
They were nominated by their fellow housemates at the weekly nominations held on Monday evening.
Pere had the most nominations, with 10 people wanting him evicted.
Peace and Queen are the second most nominated with five votes each.
The trio of JMK, Sammie and Maria had three votes each.
However, the new Head of House, Liquorose, used her veto power to save Peace by replacing her with Cross.
Below shows how the housemates voted:
Queen: Pere, Peace
Michael: Angel, JMK
Cross: Pere, Sammie
Liquorose: Cross, Peace
JayPaul: Pere, Maria
Emmanuel: Peace, Pere
Tega: Saga, Peace
Nini: Sammie, JMK
Saskay: Boma, Pere
Boma: JMK, Pere
Saga: Sammie, Queen
WhiteMoney: Pere, Peace
Angel: Queen, Michael
Yousef: JayPaul, Queen
Peace: Queen, Emmanuel
Sammie: Pere, Maria
Jackie B: Pere, Angel
Pere: Michael, JayPaul
JMK: Pere, Maria
Maria: Queen, WhiteMoney