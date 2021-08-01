No housemate was evicted on Day 7 of the Big Brother Naija Season 6 reality show as 20 housemates got the two Wild Cards wrong, hence the two fake housemates could not be evicted.

Consequently, Pere and Maria who were the wild cards now become part and parcel of the House and eligible for the N90m grand prize.

Recall that earlier on Thursday, Biggie had unveiled the two fake housemates as Maria and Pere, which are the two Wild Cards that should have been discovered by the housemates for eviction.

But they ended up choosing JayPaul and Liquorose albeit wrongly, as the two Wild Cards which means that there will be no eviction since they got it wrong.

Recall also that Big Brother had last Sunday during the unveiling of female housemates revealed that there were two wild cards who are the fake housemates and the housemates were tasked to identify them as the housemates get to know one another during their first week in the House.

Biggie noted that if the housemates discover them, the wild cards are instantly evicted at this weekend’s live show otherwise the cards get to play for the money.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, knowing that the housemates got it wrong, requested that the two Wildcards stand up and identity themselves and to the surprise of many of the housemates, Maria and Pere stood up.

LEADERSHIP reports that the winner of the BBNaija season 6 edition will walk away with a whopping 90 million Naira worth of prizes, which include a cash prize of N30m, cash in Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy of Patricia, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of RevolutionPlus Property, and a top of the range SUV from Nigeria’s automaker, Innoson Motors and a trip for two packaged by Travelbeta.