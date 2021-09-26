Three housemates Queen, Nini and Saga, have been eveicted from the Big Brother House.

Queen said she was shocked to be evicted as she planned to win the game.

Nini was thereafter evicted while Saga, who is Nini’s man in the House followed incidentally.

Meanwhile, Angel was later ‘evicted’ from the show after a long break, leaving Emmanuel, Liquorose, Cross, Whitemoney making the final list.

Recall Pere, Angel, Nini, Saga, Whitemoney and Queen were earlier up for eviction.

But in a twist during this Sunday’s live eviction show, Pere was the first housemate to be asked to the leave the House by the show anchor, Ebuka.

Afterwards, Ebuka told viewers that Pere and Angel only left the the House but not the show, a development that shows the duo will be part of the last six housemates for the grand finale next Sunday.