Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate, Saga broke down in tears after discovering that his love interest in the house, Nini has disappeared mysteriously and cannot be found in the Big Brother House.

LEADERSHIP had reported on Tuesday that another prank would be played on the housemates in the House.

Biggie had requested during Nini’s diary session to disappear from the house for 24 hours starting from about midnight on Tuesday.

Recall that Nini had cried out to Big Brother that she was exhausted in the house and Biggie on the other hand decided to give her a secret task.

Biggie, however, during the diary session told Nini to use a secret emergency exit upstairs and leave the house for 24 hours.

Before she left for the secret task, Nini was instructed not to disclose the secret to Saga nor any of the housemates.

A video has gone viral showing Saga weeping as a result of Nini’s disappearance from house.