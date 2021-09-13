Five housemates in the ongoing ‘Shine ya Eye’ edition of BBNaija have been nominated for possible eviction.

The names of the affected housemates are Saskay, Angel, Yousef, Emmanuel and Cross.

Meanwhile, in the Head of House challenge held to determine who becomes the HoH for the week, Biggie initiated a task to determine the housemates that will accomplish it with the fastest time.

After all the 11 housemates who engaged in the task completed theirs, Biggie announced the winner as Whitemoney.

The bearded housemate, thus emerged as Head of House for the week.

Nini emerged as the 1st Runner-up of the task and earned a veto power which makes her immuned from being evicted from the house this week.

As a result of the veto power, Nini who was initially among those nominated for possible eviction, saved herself and replaced herself with Cross.

At least two of the five nominated housemates with the least votes would be evicted on Sunday night.

JayPaul and Jackie B were the two housemates evicted in the Sunday’s eviction night.