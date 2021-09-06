A new twist was introduced into the eviction nominations by Biggie as White Money, Liquorose, Saga, Saskay, Jackie B, Jaypaul and Queen were nominated for possible eviction on Sunday.

Against the norm, the nominations for eviction came before the Head of House challenge on Monday evening.

Housemates were called into the Diary Room one after the other by Big Brother to nominate two of their fellow housemates for eviction and in line with the usual practice on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, seven contestants were nominated for possible eviction next Sunday.

He also announced that should any of the nominated housemates win the Head of House challenge then he or she would be able to save himself or herself from eviction.

But only one of the seven housemates, Liquorose, was able to save herself from eviction by virtue of being appointed as deputy Head of House by Emmanuel, who emerged the new Head of House.

Recall that four housemates namely Tega, Michael, Peace and Boma were evicted last Sunday in a historic quadruple eviction.