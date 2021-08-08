The Big Brother Naija eviction night has begun on Sunday and Yerins has become the first housemate to be evicted from the Shine Ya Eye edition.

The eviction is coming two weeks after the commencement of the reality TV show.

Recall that five housemates are up for eviction and they are Whitemoney, Beatrice, Yerins, Niyi and Yousef.

According to Biggie, two of the contestants would be out of the show during the eviction show this Sunday night.

The social media platform of the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition had posted interesting news on how the eviction may go tonight.

It reads, “Normal eviction for those nominated and full house eviction for those with lowest Abeg Naira.”

Four people with lowest Abeg Naira will then proceed to play a game where two losers will be automatically evicted with two housemates from normal eviction and two from full house.”