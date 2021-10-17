The Management of Supa Kommando energy drink has promised to compensate Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition ex-housemate, Yousef, with same prizes won by the winners of their task, Cross and Saskay.

Recall during the BigBrother Naija season 6 reality TV show, the housemates had been presented with a task sponsored by Supa Komando, the winners from the male and female categories were to walk home with N2million each, one-year ambassadorship deal and one year supply of Supa Komando energy drink.

After a thorough contest which had different stages, Saskay became first to finish, thereby emerging winner of the female category. While for the male category, Cross emerged winner.

Although, for the final stage, Yousef finished his puzzle first but unfortunately he wasn’t able to open the treasure chest which would have made him the eventual winner.

He struggled hard with the chest but it was too hard for him to open. Unfortunately for him, Cross beat him to it and was able to open the chest thereby making him Supa Komando Man of the BBNaija house.

The housemates, who were hosted by Supa Komando on Friday, October 15, 2021, had the opportunity to speak one on one with the management of the company.

Yousef seized that opportunity to lay down his grievances regarding the failed task and the situation surrounding it.

This prompted the management to offer him same rewards the winners would be getting.

They assured him of the sum of N2million, one year ambassadorial deal and a year supply Supa Komando drinks.

Yousef couldn’t hide his joy as he exclaimed excitedly.

The ex-housemates of BBNaija season 6, who were present, celebrated with Yousef.