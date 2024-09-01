The Radical pair have become the sixth to leave the Big Brother Naija Season 9’ No Loose Guard’ house.

Recall that the pair, Fairme David and Mickey came into the house as gym bros who claimed they are virgins.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Fairme David had earlier participated in different reality shows including the Naija Spirit Talent hunt show.

He disclosed during his diary session that the BBNaija show would be his last talent reality show attempt.

Recall that Double Kay, Radicals, Aces, WanniXHandi were nominated by the housemates for possible eviction.

The Big Brother Naija Season 9’ No Loose Guard’ reality show started with 14 but is now left with 8 pairs.