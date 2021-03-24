ADVERTISEMENT

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2021 Season 6 will be returning later in the year, the organisers have announced.

Multichoice Nigeria said this year’s winner will go home with the grand prize of N90 million.

MultiChoice Nigeria, on Wednesday, March 24, announced that it is offering customers on its DStv and GOtv platforms the opportunity to be among the first to be auditioned for the sixth season of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

BBNaija hopefuls who are 21 years or older and of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport, will get an early audition when they pay on either DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga package or on GOtv Max or Jolli package between Wednesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 31, 2021.