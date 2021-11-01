Nigeria’s plan to generate electricity across the rural communities can be achieved with solar energy deployment, managing director/chief executive officer, Bboxx Nigeria Limited, Ernest Akinlola, has said.

Akinlola who won the recent Hackaholics 2.0 contest, spoke during the official launch of Bboxx Nigeria and unveiling of its retail shop in Badagry, Lagos State.

Speaking at the retail shop inauguration, he described Bboxx Nigeria as the next generation utility, committed to transforming people’s lives and unlocking potential through easy access to energy.

Bboxx provides clean solar energy accessible to over 74 per cent of the rural and peri-urban Nigeria’s population living without electricity supply.

The company he said, has a mission aimed at bridging global energy gap and achieving Social Development Goal 7 (SDG7) – clean solar energy for all.

Its operations have already successfully commenced in southwest Nigeria, with the first shop opening in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.”

“Over the course of the year, Bboxx will expand into other states including rural Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states. Bboxx’s Pay-As-You-Go Solar Home Systems will mean access to more affordable solar energy as customers pay for ownership with flexible payment plans,” Akinlola said.

Akinlola expressed the belief that solar energy is the safest and most abundant for Nigeria and the African continent.

ubiquitous in a country with 330 days of sunlight guaranteed each year. Other renewable energy options are available of course, such as wind power and hydro (water) but they require significant capital investment in infrastructure and last mile deployment. Solar home systems (SHS) are easy to deploy and affordable on the pocket. All you have to do is wait for the sun to rise and your battery is charged. Once charged it lasts you through the night,” he said.

“Our products are specified to extremely high standards and this is why we have been in business for over 10 years and impacted over two million lives. Our units are of robust design and last years, subject to usage. As a company we offer a two year warranty and the opportunity to extend the warranty if the customer chooses,” he added.

Global Africa CEO, Mitsubishi, Makabe SAN was excited to be part of a ground-breaking partnership with Bboxx to ensure that solar energy is accessible and accepted by the emerging markets trends.