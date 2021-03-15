The Executive Secretary Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Captain Junaid Abdullahi and Management Members were recently on a two day working visit to Border Communities in Sokoto State line with the agency’s mandate to ensure sustainable social, economic and infrastructural development of Border Communities around the country.

Speaking while on a visit to Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Captain Abdullahi pledged the agency’s continued partnership with Sokoto State Government to bring development to the people living in the Border Communities in the state.

He also praised the governor’s giant strides recorded especially in the area of security, adding that the Agency will commission a Micro-Cell Cluster Farm pilot project in Dogon-Daji Community in Tambuwal LGA and also have an interactive session with key stakeholders in Illela LGA.

In his response, Sokoto State governor, Rt.Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal commended the Agency under the leadership of the Executive Secretary Captain Junaid Abdullahi for its developmental activities in the Border Communities in the state.

Governor Tambuwal said the state is always ready to collaborate and partner with BCDA to improve the lives and livelihood of people living in the Border Communities in the state as the developmental projects will keep the youth busy and away from negative vices.

The entourage then proceeded to the commissioning of the Micro-Cluster Cell Farm pilot project which was conceived and executed by the Agency in Mana Village, Dogon Daji. Community Leaders and Key Stakeholders present were filled with excitement for the establishment of the project in the Community.

In his remarks, the Sarkin Yamman Dogon Daji, Alhaji Nasiru Shehu thanked the Agency for the laudable project and said this will further engage and empower the youth in the Community.

The Executive Secretary and his Team had a very robust and interactive meeting with Security Chiefs, Community Leaders and Key Stakeholders at the Illela Border Post comprising; Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Security (DSS), Nigerian Police Force and the Ports Health Services and discussed on areas of need, mutual collaboration and the challenges of insecurity experienced in the community. They informed the Executive Secretary that the community is need of a borehole to cushion the challenges of water shortage.

The Sarkin Rafin Illela, Alhaji Buhari Tukur Abdulrahman on behalf of the community requested for the construction of an International Border Market and a School for the Community as these will help to get the youth busy and enterprising. The Executive Secretary is his response promised to address some of their request in the Agency’s 2022 budget proposal.

The Agency from 2016-2020 has executed Sixty-Two (62) projects comprising; Twenty-Four (24 Capital Projects and Thirty-Eight (38) Zonal Intervention Projects in Border Communities in Sokoto State.

It is worthy to note that BCDA will also execute Eight (8) Capital Projects in Border Communities in Sokoto State in its 2021 capital budget.