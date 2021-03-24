In continuation of the Agency’s working visit to Border Communities in the Country, Executive Secretary Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Captain Junaid Abdullahi and Management Members on Tuesday, paid a two day working visit to Border Communities in Jigawa State.

While in Jigawa, Capt Abdullahi stated that between 2015 to 2020, BCDA has executed a total of number of 93 projects cutting across various socio-economic sectors for Border Communities in the State.

He said this when his Team paid a courtesy visit on the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Umar Namadi to brief him on his mission to the State.

He revealed that the Agency will inaugurate a Micro-Cell Cluster Farm with 2 Hectares Tree Shelter Belt and a Solar Powered Borehole project in Kazaure Town, also Blocks of Classrooms with an equipped Laboratory, Solar Powered Borehole and Staff Quarters at Junior Secondary School in Kazaure LGA executed by BCDA, and also takeover project sites for the Agency’s 2021 Capital Projects in the State.

Responding, the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Umar Namadi appreciated the efforts of BCDA in the execution of developmental projects that have continued to benefit the people living in the Border Communities in the state and he assured the team that the executed projects will be put to good use.

He also promised continued partnership and collaborate with BCDA to ameliorate the people living in the Border Communities in the state.

The BCDA Team then proceeded to the commissioning of the Micro-Cluster Cell Farm project which was executed by the Agency in Kazaure.

This project was received with appreciation by the benefitting community leaders and stakeholders as it will impact positively on the socio-economic wellbeing of the people living in the Border Communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thereafter, the Executive Secretary, his entourage and Jigawa State Government officials were at the Junior Secondary School, Kazaure to inaugurate completed Blocks of Classrooms with an equipped Laboratory, Solar Powered Borehole and Staff Quarters at Junior Secondary School in Kazaure.

During the Executive Secretary’s courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty (HRM), the Emir of Kazaure Alhaji Dr. Najib Hussaini Adamu who was represented by his Council Chiefs, there was a robust interactive session with the Emirates Council, Key Stakeholders and Community Leaders and they requested for the construction of a Town Hall in the Border Community.

The Executive Secretary in his response said the Agency is happy when projects executed and handed over to the benefitting communities are well utilized and impact on the people.

He added that the agency will continue to do more for the upliftment of citizens living in the Border Communities in Nigeria.

Border Communities Development Agency has executed Twenty-Four (24) Capital Projects and Sixty-Nine (69) Zonal Intervention Projects in Jigawa State between 2015 and 2020. The Agency will also execute Ten (10) Capital Projects in its 2021 budget in the state.