Executive Secretary Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Captain Junaid Abdullahi and Management Members were on a two day working visit to Border Communities in Ipokia and Imeko-Afon Local Government Areas in Ogun State from Monday 1st February, 2021 to Tuesday 2nd February, 2021.

On arrival at Idiroko in Ipokia Local Government Area, the Executive Secretary and the BCDA Team paid a courtesy visit on the Oniko of Ikolaje, His Royal Majesty Oba John Olakunle Ojo. His Royal Majesty thanked the Executive Secretary and the Agency for responding to their request with the laudable transformer project to the community that has been without electricity for the past eleven (11) years.

The Executive Secretary and his entourage then proceeded to the historic Idiroko Border Post and had a robust interactive meeting with security chiefs manning the border post namely; Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Security (DSS) and the Ports Health Services and also discussed on areas of mutual collaboration.

The official commissioning of the 2.5MVA,33/11 KVA Injection Transformer and Ring Main Unit (RMU) at Ikolaje Idi-Iroko Substation, Ipokia Local Government Area by the Executive Secretary was greeted with fanfare and jubilation from the host community as the project has brought about a change in their socio-economic wellbeing. The next point of call was a visit to the Onipokia of Ipokia, His Royal Majesty Oba Adeniyi Olusola Olaniyan.

The Onipokia of Ipokia requested that the Agency should intervene to ensure that the projects situated in his domain like the Health Care Centre in Ijofin, Garri Processing Plant become fully operational and functional with the assistance of the Agency. The Executive Secretary stated that all the request of the community should be forwarded in writing and they will be looked into for further action.

The Executive Secretary and his team also visited sites for BCDA 2021 Capital Projects in Imeko-Afon Border L.G.A. which include project site for the Construction of Border Market Stalls with Solar Powered Borehole and Overhead Tank in Igbogbo and project site for the Renovation of Classrooms in Muslim High School, Agbongi both in Imeko-Afon LGA.

The Executive Secretary and his team had earlier paid a courtesy visit on the Onimeko of Imeko, His Royal Majesty Oba Benjamin Alabi Olanite at his palace. They discussed on possible areas of intervention by the Agency, like; roads, schools and other basic infrastructure as enumerated by key community stakeholders present at the meeting. The Executive Secretary acknowledged that the communities are primary stakeholders of the Agency and all will be done to ameliorate the lives and livelihoods of people living in the border communities.

Sadiq Abdullahi Isa

Deputy Director (Head, Public Affairs & Protocol Unit)