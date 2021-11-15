Executive Secretary Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Captain Junaid Abdullahi, and his management members embarked on a two-day working visit to border communities in Kebbi State.

The purpose of the visit was to handover completed projects executed by the agency in border communities in Kebbi State to the state government and to also inspect the progress of ongoing construction works by the agency at the various project sites in the benefitting border communities.

The handing over of a block of six classrooms with headmasters’ office and store with solar-powered borehole and steel overhead tank at L.E.A Primary School in Birnin Kebbi and Nizammiyya Primary School, Yauri by Abdullahi was witnessed by the representative of the Kebbi State government and surveyor-general of the state, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim Argungu.

They proceeded to inspect the progress of work at the ongoing construction of abattoir and meat market stalls with solar-powered borehole in Fana Border Community in Dandi local government areas and a block of six classrooms with solar-powered borehole and overhead steel tank which is also under construction in Umaru Ilalu Model Primary School, Birnin Kebbi.

Abdullahi expressed satisfaction in the progress of the construction work at the two projects and promised that the projects will be completed in good time. The benefitting members of the community also expressed appreciation to the agency for the intervention projects being executed.

From 2015 till date, the agency has executed 83 projects comprising 55 capital projects and 28 zonal intervention projects in border communities in Kebbi.

These projects range from agriculture and food security, education, health, housing, social intervention and so on.

The agency has a mandate to ensure sustainable social, economic and infrastructural development of Border Communities in Nigeria.