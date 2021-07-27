Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Monday, charged the newly elected council chairmen in the state to be accountable to the people at the grassroots that voted them to power, saying they must hold in sanctity, the rule of law during the period they will be piloting the affairs of their respective council areas.

The governor also admonished the new council bosses to see their assumption of office as a means of enthroning a new vista of development to the people at the grassroots.

Abiodun who gave the charge in Abeokuta, the state capital, during the swearing-in ceremony of the 20 newly elected council chairmen whose election held last Saturday across the state emphasized that an effective and functional local government administration remains an impetus for the wellness, welfare and wellbeing of the people at the grassroots.

Abiodun assured that his administration will continue to respect the rules governing the local government autonomy and also give the necessary support to that will make to councils discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

“You must be inclusive; you must be transparent; you must be accountable; you must be fair; you must be just; you must be equitable; you must obey the rule of law; you must provide good governance; you must be judicious. Above all you cannot afford to turn yourselves to “Mr or Mrs I know it all”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition, you must also appreciate the fact that your victory at the polls is multi-dimensional. It is a combination of the confidence reposed in your individual abilities; the faith the people have reposed in our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) to provide the needed development and ensure individual prosperity for our people at the grassroots. It is a call to service”.

The governor affirmed that he is a beneficiary of the democratic process, explaining that the local government election in the state would have held about 18 months past, but for the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic which called for strict adherence to its safety protocols.