Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, charged the newly elected local government council chairmen in the state to be accountable to the grassroot people that voted them to power as well as hold in sanctity, the rule of law during the period they will be piloting the affairs of their respective local government areas.

The governor also admonished the new council bosses to see their assumption of office as a means of enthroning a new vista of development to the people at the grassroots.

Abiodun gave the charge in Abeokuta, the state capital, during the swearing-in ceremony of the 20 newly elected council chairmen.

Emphasising that an effective and functional local government administration remains an impetus for the wellness, welfare and wellbeing of the people at the grassroots, Abiodun declared that his administration will continue to respect the rules governing the local government autonomy and also give the necessary support that will make the councils discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

“You must be inclusive; you must be transparent; you must be accountable; you must be fair; you must be just; you must be equitable; you must obey the rule of law; you must provide good governance; you must be judicious. Above all you cannot afford to turn yourselves to “Mr or Mrs I know it all”.

“In addition, you must also appreciate the fact that your victory at the polls is multi-dimensional. It is a combination of the confidence reposed in your individual abilities; the faith the people have reposed in our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) to provide the needed development and ensure individual prosperity for our people at the grassroots. It is a call to service,” he said.

Declaring that himself was a beneficiary of the democratic process, the governor explained that the local government election in the state would have held about 18 months ago, but for the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic that struck in our State on 27th February of last year made this unrealisable. Hence, the Transition Committees had to stay in office for 18 months. I am glad to report that many of them acquitted themselves creditably,” he added.

The governor, however, commended the State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) for midwifing a credible local government election which he said was devoid of violence or complaints from the opposition political parties that participated in the exercise.