The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Youth and Student’s Council National Deputy Director South West, Ambassador Seyi Bamigbade has urged Nigerian youths to participate actively in politics to build a stable and peaceful society.

Bamigbade made the call at the Southwest permanent voter card awareness campaign in Osun State, saying it would encourage youths to effectively participate in current political disposition.

He charged youths and students with the responsibility of mobilising their colleagues for political participation that would further equip them as future leaders.

We call on young and all Nigeria students to take up a vacuum in politics to be included in the decision-making method.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “For representation, forward-thinking and the future of Nigerian politics, this action is very pivotal. The committee will also create programmes that would commit the youth to community development and political pedagogy.

“I believe that the youth can distort the dynamics of the Nigerian political spectacle for the better, but this cannot be done if the youths do not take immediate action towards securing the future. Passionate commitment to assembling youths regarding political participation has birthed this initiative.

‘’Youth’s involvement in politics will reengineer Nigeria’s future, economically and otherwise. And we must be prepared and willing to make those sacrifices.”

He also said the political education expected to equip the youth for governance was lacking, saying “Beyond competing for political positions in the executive arm of government, the youths and students should be ready to take up shared responsibility through community involvement, attaining their permanent voter’s card towards Osun State governorship election and engaging with political parties.

ADVERTISEMENT