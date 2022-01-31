Anambra State governor-elect Chukwuma Soludo has challenged the pioneer class of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) to strive to be among the team that would bring change in the quality of political and public leadership in Nigeria and Africa.

Soludo made the call on Saturday at the maiden convocation of SPPG held at the InternationalConferenceCentre (ICC), Abuja.

He said the school is designed to equip students with the requisite knowledge and skills to solve complex problems of development in order to reposition Africa in the 21st Century.

Soludo said, “You volunteered to be in this team, and my charge to you is to go out and make the difference: be the change you have offered to see. Africa is waiting for you. Africa is watching you. Do not let us down.

“Africa has had a chequered history. While some see only the dark spots, I actually see multi colours of the good, the bad and the ugly. While the bad

and the ugly dominate, I always try to avoid what our other sister, Chimamanda Adichie called the ‘single story’ of the African narrative,” he said.

The former CBN governor said the key to fixing the political structure in Nigeria is from the subnational units and encouraged the graduands to participate in the political process.

