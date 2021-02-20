By Stellamaries Amuwa, Abuja

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has charged the outgoing 2020 Batch A Corps Members that served in the Treasury House to be agents of positive change in the country.

Idris addressed the corps members in his office when they went to commend him for the conducive working environment and the hospitality they were accorded during their service in the OAGF. The charge by the accountant general of the federation came amidst reports of ethnic conflicts in parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “We pray you make Nigeria an asset for yourself and all of us. Nigeria is facing challenges of insecurity, social vices and restiveness. The solutions lie in you. You can begin to change the narrative for good.

“You should be a true reflection of the Nigeria we desire to see, the Nigeria that we desire to live in, the Nigeria that will accommodate each and every Nigerian. I urge you to imbibe the spirit of accommodation, tolerance and togetherness. I urge you to play positive roles in nation building, to be patriotic, to be nationalistic”, He said.

He reminded the corps members that an idle mind is the devil’s worship and advised that instead of staying idle, they should utilize the knowledge gathered during their years as students and later as corps members to make good use of the opportunities that abound in the country.

According to Idris, with the level of education that they have attained so far, the corps members have stood out among their peers and the society expects them to display high level of responsibility.

He warned that they should not engage in acts that will discredit the height they had attained.